Coronavirus: NCCE steps up public education in Ashanti

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified public education on COVID-19 in the Ashanti Region as the country faces a third wave of the global pandemic.

The staff of the Commission have stepped up its education drive both at the District and Regional levels to create awareness about the new Delta variant, which health officials say is highly transmissible.

They have been visiting churches, markets, lorry terminals, institutions, community information centres and radio stations to remind the people of the need to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Madam Margaret Konama, the Regional Director, who is leading some of the teams at the regional level in the public education exercise, had instructed District and Municipal directors of the Commission to take advantage of public gatherings to talk about the third wave of the pandemic.

They should regularly deploy some staff to community information centres to continuously remind the public of the new variant and rising cases of infections in the country.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi that it was important for the public to observe the safety protocols at all times to stop the spread of the infectious disease.

She said it was disheartening to see the blatant disregard for the safety protocols in public places despite the continuous reminder that the fight against the virus was not over.

The NCCE Director called on Ghanaians to revisit the strict observance of the protocols during the peak of the pandemic last year, which significantly brought down the numbers.

She also expressed concern about the departure from the practice of posting “no face mask no entry” on front doors of offices and other public places and stressed the need to insist on that policy for the safety of both visitors and workers.

The Ashanti Region remains the second hotspot after the Greater Accra Region in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases with over 17,000 cases recorded since Ghana recorded its first case in March, last year.

Statistics available at the Regional Health Directorate indicate that 783 new infections were recorded between 19th to 25th July.