ModernGhana Editor and Corporate Blogger, Mr. William Nana Yaw Beeko a.k.a (Nana Beeko), has been nominated for the 2021 Outstanding Youth Blogger/Author and Writer of the Year Award at this year’s edition of the National Youth Awards.

Mr. Beeko, is one of the most experienced online journalists, who has always been driven and enthused by a unique sense of passion for the job and possesses a very enviable track record of over 10 years of journalism practice.

Any organization that has crossed paths or had any encounter with Willie Beeko will attest to his zeal and the urgency with which he delivers within his professional services. He is an all-round writer and a creative writer as well.

The usually soft-spoken and humble Willie Beeko is the last born of 5 siblings and the son of Former GBC Football Commentator, Eric Beeko, who was admired for his exceptional football analysis and how he commanded the Queen’s English in the 80s and early 90s any time he was on air.

Willie Beeko is a product of the African Institute of Journalism and Communications (AIJC) now African University College of Communications (AUCC).

William is someone who is driven and extremely passionate about his field of work, he is called a workaholic by his colleagues and close associates, as he works with dogged determination on any project that comes his way.

William, is also passionate about social and community issues that affect all aspects of the nation and the world as a whole. As a matter of fact, he is blazing the trail in his own right.

Mr. Beeko is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Web One PR And Branding Agency, an Online Digital Marketing and Corporate Image branding agency.

He gave due credit to the Chief Executive Officer of ModernGhana Media Communications, Bright Kwame Owusu, Publishers of the hottest news portal ModernGhana.com whom he has served for 10 years.

“I must say that indeed this achievement of getting nominated stems from the very enviable sacrifices, professional human relations, corporate loyalty, dependability, and consistency built throughout my entire career. I also owe a debt of thanks to Mr. Bright Kwame Owusu of ModernGhana and the entire ModernGhana editorial and news team for all the support so far,” he acknowledged.

He also added: “No matter where we find ourselves let’s utilize technology productively and further ensure that success stories of companies, organizations, and individuals doing amazing things to change society are told in the right and best lenses while exploring avenues to grow and profit from our blogs and portals.”

The prestigious event slated for later in May 2021 is an awards program that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

Voting is still in progress Vote for WILLIE BEEKO via Vodafone And AirtelTigo Networks: *447*992# CODE: GY44.

The Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and youth that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognizing the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

This is the premier event in Ghana which seeks to celebrate achievement, innovation, and brilliance within the environment of Ghana.

The Awards have a range of categories suited for any successful organization to tell their story; from large private and public companies through to thriving entrepreneurial businesses, promising start-ups, and established SMEs.

The categories cut across Business Sector, Entertainment Sector, Humanitarians, Health Sector, and Individuals, and many more.