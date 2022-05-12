Corporate Bodies urged to compliment government’s efforts in education

Corporate institutions have been advised to complement the government’s efforts in the provision of infrastructure to resource Ghanaian second-cycle educational institutions.

This is to foster quality educational delivery to enhance Ghana’s human resource development, says Professor Mrs Patricia Beatrice Mireku-Gyimah, an Associate Professor of English and immediate-past Dean of the Office of International Programmes, University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

According to him, education remained the catalyst for the sustainable growth of any society, therefore, issues relating to the sector ought to give utmost priority.

Prof. Mrs Mireku-Gyimah was speaking at the launch of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School (KOSS), at Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality of Ashanti Region.

“Konongo-Odumase Senior High School at 70: Enhancing Quality Education for National Development through the Free Senior High School Policy”, is the theme for the anniversary.

The anniversary would be used to reflect on the achievements of the school, development challenges, mobilise funds and also chart the path for its advancement within the context of the school’s vision and mission.

The School has targeted to raise not less than Ghȼ10,000,000.00 for infrastructural development.

This would go into the construction of an eight-storey teachers’ bungalow, a science laboratory and an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) centre, among others.

Prof. Mrs. Mireku-Gyimah, an old student of the school, acknowledged the critical role the government had played in the construction of various facilities at the school over the past four years.

The projects range from a three-storey classroom block, 250-bed capacity dormitory to twelve-seater toilet facility each for the male and female students.

She also called for more support from the government for the anniversary projects and appealed to stakeholders to support the implementation of the ‘Free Senior High School’ initiative.

Prof. Mrs. Mireku-Gyimah admonished the students and staff to work hard to protect the reputation of the school.

“The present generation of students must prove themselves more responsible and aspire to chalk more successes than we have been able to do in the past 70 years”, she said.

Dr. Philip Y. Amakye, Chairman of the Board of Governors, lauded all those who had remained committed to the vision of the school since its establishment.

Nana Odeneho Kyeremanteng, Chief Executive Officer of Cormet Properties and President of the Konongo-Odumase SHS Old Students’ Association, entreated the members to contribute their quota to support both staff and students of the school.

Dr Benjamin Kwaku Baah, the Headmaster, assured that the management would work hard to sustain all achievements chalked so far by the school.