Corporate bodies urged to join La Homowo

The La Traditional Council and its partners have commenced the La Homowo Festival which will be celebrated from July and climaxed on August 22nd to 24th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘United for Development through our culture and traditions.

Speaking in an interview, the Chairman of Homowo Planning Committee Mr. Komieter George said it is time to review all various rich customs and traditions of the people of La as a tool for development through tourism.

Among the activities stated for the event, Homecoming, Kpashimo, and other attractions like Football, Food Bazaar, Kpashimo competition amongst others.

Meanwhile, Mamedia Ventures an Events, Marketing, and Media Consultancy agency led by Nii Maale-Adsei has been granted the right as the marketing and Sponsorship Syndicators for the La Homowo Festival.

The La Homowo Planning Committee, therefore, advises all Corporate bodies who will want to participate in the celebration of La to officially engage Mamedia Ventures or Nii Maale-Adsei on telephone number 0243138373 for various advertising and for commercial opportunities to make the festival a success.

By this authorization, Mamedia Ventures are to coordinate all commercial activities of corporate organizations who seek to use the festival personnel to advertise their products and drive sales.

The organization is to also engage all corporate organizations for clearance if they wish to undertake any commercial activities during the celebration of the festival.

‘We are waiting to streamline all commercial activities pertaining to the festival to ensure value for money for organizations who will take the opportunity to advertise their products Mr. Komieter George emphasized.