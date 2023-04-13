Corporate Entertainment Event ‘Simply Irresistible’ Returns To Soho Marina Mall

The only entertainment event for corporate executives in Ghana, ‘Simply Irresistible’ has finally returned after taking a short break.

Organizers of the event, A-Town Entertainment announced its return with much excitement, promising to give matured ravers the best of entertainment every Friday evening from 7pm till 4am.

Simply Irresistible returns with performances from Liv North & The Soho Band, an all-girls band. There are also performances from artiste, magicians, dancers and comedians at the opening of the event before the DJs take over to serve great tunes.

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, says ‘Simply Irresistible’ which returned last Friday, has moved from its original venue, the Movempick Ambassador Hotel, to Soho Marina Mall.

Simply Irresistible is a business event designed for metropolitan elites and mature ravers.

It is defined by eternal blissful moments and a profound self-awakening experience with a variety of music, drinks, foods. Simply Irresistible is always organized in a setting of distinction and elegance.

Simply Irresistible is absolutely an event worth attending every Friday evening after a long week of work.