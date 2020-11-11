Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, has described as a brilliant idea the first marathon competition to be staged in the Western Region hence the need for all stakeholders particularly Corporate Ghana to support it.

The Omanhene of Essikado said this at the launch of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon in Takoradi on Monday.

The Marathon is expected be an annual event that would add up to the special Christmas celebrations in Takoradi known as the “Takoradi Bronya”.

Nana Nketsia V noted that, Takoradi was losing its relevance as the sports center of Ghana and so events like these would help put the City back on the sporting radar.

He said the marathon would not only unearth talents but also unite the people to promote peace and development.

“We need things like this to help us unite and be stronger as a people,” he said.

“Let us embrace this idea. Corporate institutions can do better by sponsoring this marathon. We should all be part of this Marathon.”

The maiden edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon will happen on Saturday, December 26.

It is a 21 kilometer race that is expected to attract over 2000 athletes to compete.

The 21-kilometre Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has so far attracted GOIL, Lakeside Estate, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, Cowbell Ghana Limited, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel and Africa World Airlines (AWA), and it is expected to attract over 2000 athletes.