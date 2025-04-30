Corporate Ghana Urged to Bolster Health Fund Through Strategic CSR

Professor John Gatsi, Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, has called on corporate entities to prioritize support for Ghana’s Medical Trust Fund, commonly known as Mahama Cares, by integrating it into their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategies.

Highlighting the critical role of private-sector partnerships in strengthening public health systems, Gatsi cited companies like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and MTN Ghana Foundation as exemplars of impactful healthcare-focused CSR.

The Mahama Cares fund, established to assist Ghanaians battling chronic illnesses, has emerged as a key national initiative. Gatsi urged businesses to allocate a portion of their CSR budgets to the fund, noting that such contributions are tax-deductible and align with broader social impact goals. “This is a time to demonstrate corporate empathy. Chronic illnesses affect all Ghanaians, regardless of political beliefs,” he stated, emphasizing the program’s humanitarian rather than political nature.

Gatsi pointed to MTN Ghana Foundation’s $13 million investment in health, education, and community empowerment, alongside the GNPC Foundation’s healthcare infrastructure projects, as models of effective CSR. He stressed that similar commitments to Mahama Cares could amplify access to medical care for vulnerable populations while fostering national development.

The appeal comes as Ghana faces rising healthcare demands, particularly for non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which strain public resources. Corporate involvement in health funding is seen as vital to bridging gaps in service delivery and infrastructure.

Ghana’s CSR landscape has increasingly focused on health and education, mirroring trends across Africa where private-sector partnerships address systemic challenges. However, uptake remains uneven, with some firms prioritizing visibility-driven projects over sustained, systemic support. Gatsi’s proposal challenges companies to align CSR spending with national health priorities, leveraging tax incentives to maximize impact.

As the government explores mechanisms to incentivize CSR contributions, the success of initiatives like Mahama Cares may hinge on transparent governance and clear communication of outcomes to build corporate trust. For Ghana, balancing immediate health needs with long-term sustainability will require collaborative frameworks that transform CSR from discretionary philanthropy into strategic nation-building.