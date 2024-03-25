Corporate Profile: Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah

Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah is a distinguished financial consultant renowned for his innovative approach to corporate governance and financial management.

His extensive experience spans continents, making him a leader in the field. Core values driving his work include innovation, leadership, commitment to excellence, social responsibility, and integrity.

Dr. Asiedu-Nketiah’s career trajectory has seen him hold key positions in esteemed organizations across Canada, the United States, and Ghana.

Notable roles include Managing Partner at AFRIMEX GOLD LIMITED, Chief Executive at JOY TRANSPORTERS COMPANY LIMITED, and CEO/Founder at KAYAB Maritime Services Company Limited.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, Dr. Asiedu-Nketiah holds a DPHIL in Management Science from the Central University of Technology, with a focus on the performance of State-owned Enterprises in Ghana.

He also holds an MSc in Finance & Management from Heriot Watts University and a BBA in Accounting & Management from Mount Royal University.

He is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Production Accountants, showcasing his commitment to professional excellence and industry standards.

Dr. Asiedu-Nketiah’s illustrious career has been marked by prestigious awards, including CEO of The Year at the Ghana Youth Leadership Award 2023 and the Excellence in Quality Leadership Award in Paris, France, 2015.

Notable accomplishments include negotiating a monumental $30 billion infrastructure development deal for the Republic of Cameroon and spearheading the founding of Wankang and Kadaceramics companies in Takoradi.

His contributions to nation-building are significant, evidenced by transformative partnerships such as the discovery of Lithium in Ghana, leading to a groundbreaking partnership with Atlantic Lithium Limited.

He has played a pivotal role in developing Ghana’s precious mineral portfolio, contributing to economic growth.

Dr. Asiedu-Nketiah actively engages in community service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has participated in charitable projects in Liberia and Ghana.

This profile encapsulates Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah’s remarkable journey, reflecting his commitment to excellence, innovation, and social impact in both professional and philanthropic endeavors.

Motto: Innovating for a Sustainable Future