Corps Africa/Ghana Hosts Pitch Day to Empower Youth for Sustainable Development

Pitch Day, an initiative by Corps Africa, is set to empower African youth and facilitate community-led projects for sustainable development.

The second edition of Pitch Day, which was held in Greater Accra, aimed at getting community projects funded, introducing volunteers to development partners and networks, and promoting a culture of philanthropy in Africa while building local awareness of the CorpsAfrica mission in Africa.

Mr. Moses Cofie, Country Director for CorpsAfrica/Ghana, said his outfit was excited about facilitating the collaboration between our youth and rural communities, leading to sustainable development and creating a better future for all.

He called on all partners to support this initiative for the benefit of true sustainable development.

CorpsAfrica is building the next generation of African leaders, and the goal of Pitch Day is to inspire like-minded individuals and businesses to support development by listening to the voices and needs of communities rather than by dictating terms of engagement.

Pitch Day is also an opportunity to build African youth’s professional skills in proposal development, presenting, pitching, fundraising, and networking.

On Pitch Day, six volunteers presented their projects to highlight the needs of their communities and secure funding to complete their community-led projects.

Jerone Agyapong, serving in the Aburansa community, pitched for the expansion of the inpatient section of an existing CHPS compound, while Asantewah Yeboah, serving in the Tsibu-Awudome community, pitched for the completion and furnishing of a 4-unit technical workshop.

Cynthia Bawa, serving in Kokwaado community, pitched for the renovation and fencing of a nursery school, while Nimatu Abdul-Rahaman, serving in Gbabshei community, pitched for the construction of household biodigester latrines.

John Kaguna, serving in Kpilo community, pitched for the renovation of a primary school and the provision of water to the school, and Godfred Dassah, serving in Baglahi community, pitched for the provision and storage of potable water for the community.

Out of the 30 volunteers, the 24 who did not pitch showcased prototypes of their projects in an exhibition format.

A diversity of guests honored the event, including representatives from the UNDP, UNFPA, UNESCO, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Rwandan, Kenyan, and Senegalese embassies, Peace Corps Ghana, and the and the Mastercard Foundation.