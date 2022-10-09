Corruption: Ghana gov’t urged to invest in Artificial Intelligence

Government needs to invest in Artificial Intelligence for a solution to corruption, Dr Chris Kpodar, the Executive Director at Solomon Investment Ghana Limited, has said.

He said without effective public scrutiny, the risk of money being lost to corruption and misappropriation is huge, making it necessary for the government to invest in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr Kpodar, who is also the Chief Technical Advisor, Centre for Greater Impact Africa, (CGIA), said Artificial Intelligence applications could help to reduce or remove manual operations, which are fertile grounds for corrupt practice.

“Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to reveal or even predict corruption or fraud that previously was nearly or completely impossible to detect,” Dr Kpodar stated.

Dr Kpodar, who served as a Consultant for Africa and the Middle East, advising governments and companies on investment, made the statement at a forum organised by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Tema Regional Office.

Speaking on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development,” Dr Kpodar, a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist, said using artificial intelligence as an anti-corruption tool called for redesigning systems, especially those that were previously prone to bribery and corruption, and building in transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness.

He said Artificial Intelligence was the modernization of all traditional, experience, as well as tested methods of investigation that could not be influenced by the machine applied.

Dr Kpodar commended the government for initiating the digitization system, “digitisation is a prerequisite for Artificial Intelligence deployment as an anti-corruption weapon.”

He admitted that even though corruption remained the biggest canker in society, Artificial Intelligence is the key to solving the problem.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, appealed to Ghanaians to join the campaign to stop the canker of corruption for the preservation of the nation’s future generation.

“The redemption of Ghana from corruption would immensely benefit not only the present generation of Ghanaian children but even those yet unborn because it would create a very strong foundation to make the economy resilient and buoyant,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor said the fight is a shared responsibility that required the immense contribution of everyone.