Corruption hinders enforcement of traffic rules in Tanzania’s Zanzibar

Tanzania’s Zanzibar’s authorities said on Thursday corruption remained the major hindrance to effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Rahma Kassim Ali, Zanzibar’s Minister for Works, Communications and Transport, said the disregard for traffic rules and regulations is to blame for many road accidents.

“We have good rules and regulations that govern the use of our roads but their enforcement remains weak due to corruption,” Ali said while addressing a stakeholders meeting.

“On Monday I saw a motorcyclist ferrying five people. Just imagine.”

Ali said there were irregularities even in the issuance of driving licenses, adding that some individuals who possessed driving licenses could not drive even for a meter.

Wilbroad Mutafungwa, Tanzania’s traffic police chief, urged road users to observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. Enditem