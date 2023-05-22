Corruption In Recent Football Is Rampant, Let’s Fight It Together – Mukadi To Football Stakeholders

A popular sports journalist and head of sports of a popular media house dubbed Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni has raised red flags on what he described as bribery and corruption in recent football

According to him, such attitude exhibited by players, coaches, and even football administrators is a recipe to collapse football.

He alleged that, most players in their quest to get selection, go to the extent of “oiling” the palms of football administrators and even coaches. On the other hand, Mukadi advised football administrators to value their integrity and not allow parochial interests to ruin that integrity they built over the years.

“Something is happening in football that we have to kick against that is bribery and corruption”, Mukadi wrote on his timeline.

He added that he will start to mention names of clubs and administrators of some alleged bribery cases.

“Videos and recordings are intact and will gist you all soon as soccer fans”

The vocal sports presenter in the Northern region said, “You decide every day who you will and will not be. Be bold in your decision but remember to choose wisely in the game because Justice in the extreme is often unjust”.

He has however implored stakeholders in the football industry to come together and fight against the fast-rising corruption in current football.