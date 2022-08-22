Corruption Offenses At Customs Under OSP Investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority.

The period of investigation is between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, said on August 19, 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce some documentation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on or before September 30, 2022.

The documents are the particulars and clear description of all auctioned items, the quantity of all auctioned items, the prices at which the items were auctioned, the date of each auction sales, the full names, addresses, and telephone numbers of the successful bidders at all the auction sales.

It said the Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation was concluded.