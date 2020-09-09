South Africa’s corruption is hindering economic growth and progress, said Dondo Mogajane, Director-General at National Treasury on Wednesday.

Mogajane made the remarks during the virtual launch of the Auditor-General SA Preventative Control Guides.

“For both COVID-19 and corruption, prevention is the cure. This is particularly true of corruption where public trust, the effectiveness of public institutions, service delivery to all citizens and sustainable economic growth is at stake,” he said.

“Corruption will continue to limit our development and prevent us from reaching our full potential. It will destroy the ethical and moral foundation of the state and place all of us at risk, specifically our most vulnerable citizens,” he said.

Mogajane said the National Treasury has introduced preventative measures, procurement procedures and standardized report templates, which are aimed at strengthening controls of the public purse.

The Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said the preventative controls will bring about accountability. They are intended to help accounting officers in government departments, entities and at municipalities ensure that measures are in place to prevent fraud, corruption and other abuse of public resources.