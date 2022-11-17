Corruption Watch Wins Two GJA Awards

Corruption Watch’s investigator, Francisca Enchill, was awarded the coveted Investigative Journalist of the Year and Female Journalist of the Year awards at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards held at the Kempinksi Gold Coast Hotel last Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Her investigative piece, ‘Pay or Die: The Agony of Pregnant Women in Hospitals’, which earned her the two awards, highlighted the violation of the ‘free maternal healthcare policy’ by six major health facilities in Ghana.

The award distinguishes Enchill as the first female to win the GJA’s investigative journalist category.

Earlier, her documentary had earned her nominations for the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award and a spot among the top 25 finalists at the West Africa Media Excellence Awards 2022.