Corruption worsens in 36 African Countries

A recent Afrobarometer survey has unveiled a significant surge in corruption across 36 African countries during 2021/2022.

The report indicates a 46% increase in corruption in some countries, a 12% moderate rise, and a stable situation at approximately 20%.

Around 58% of Africans surveyed acknowledged the rise in corruption within their respective nations.

Afrobarometer emphasized that the situation worsened considerably in 12 out of the 30 countries surveyed in both 2014/2015 and 2021/2022.

Senegal takes the lead with a 39-percentage-point increase, followed by Burkina Faso (+29 points), Gabon (+24 points), Cameroon (+23 points), and Côte d’Ivoire (+22 points).

Conversely, there has been a substantial improvement in Benin, where the proportion reporting an increase in corruption dropped by 61 percentage points, according to Afrobarometer’s report.

The survey also reveals that although a majority of Africans recognize the rise in corruption, they fear potential retaliation if they report corrupt acts to authorities.

Maame Akua Amoah Twum, Afrobarometer’s communications coordinator for anglophone West and North Africa, disclosed these findings during a corruption-themed webinar organized by the Data for Governance Alliance in collaboration with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption.

The webinar served as a precursor to the 20th anniversary celebration of the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), scheduled for July 11, 2023, in Arusha, Tanzania.