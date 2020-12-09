The Multi-Stakeholder Group of the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative (CoST) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has paid a working visit to the Cocoavilla road under construction by Urban roads.

The road, a major link between the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality and Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, was in a very deplorable state.

The Assembly, therefore, awarded it on contract some four months ago to improve upon transportation and the visit by the MSG of CoST was also to assess the level of work and whether it was being done according to specifications.

CoST is an international organization that works to ensure that citizens get the best from their leaders in terms of infrastructure.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST manager, said the road was part of five projects selected by the CoST to undertake assurance process in the Metropolis.

The Assurance process is one key measure to ascertain adherence to details on project execution.

The Cocoavilla road, estimated at US$5.7 million, was 45 per cent complete.

Mr Wilson Amegatse, the Engineer supervising the project, indicated that the base had to be properly done to ensure that the road could carry a heavy load.

The 1.6-kilometre road has drains and other ancillary work completed awaiting surface bitumen.