Engineers with the various District Assemblies have been called upon to enhance monitoring and supervision on contracts to ensure that contractors delivered on projects scope and specifications.

Dr Matthew Somiah, Lead Assurance Professional, serving as a consultant for the Infrastructure Transparency Initiative project (CoST), in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis indicated that doing so would help promote value for money as well as quality infrastructure for all.

He said though the Assemblies have the human resources, they lacked the logistics to enable them mobilize to site for effective projects monitoring and execution.

Dr Somiah told the Ghana News Agency during a validation workshop on the second assurance processes commissioned by the CoST on eight procuring entities within the Western Region.

The procuring entities include, Nzema East, Tarkwa, STMA, Wassa East and Shama among others.

The Assurance processes looked at various development projects and their level of disclosure and effective engagement with projects beneficiaries.

Dr. Somiah said some projects have also exceeded quantum and lacked quality.

He therefore suggested that the Assemblies adopted a system where a clerk of works would be stationed at the various projects site to ensure that contractors worked within projects specifications, scope and timelines to meet both sponsors and stakeholders expectations.

Mr Abu Mahama, the Shama Planning Officer, termed the exercise as an eye opener, adding, “there are things we have overlooked over the years which is critical to projects beneficiaries”.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Sekondi Takoradi Manager, said the validation was to ensure that the Assurance professionals’ findings tallied with realities on the ground.