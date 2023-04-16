CoST Sekondi/Takoradi Co-Design IAD with citizens

The Sekondi/Takoradi Chapter of CoST International has engaged stakeholders on the development of a new Infrastructure Analytical Dashboard (IAD) to help in disclosing project information by Procuring Entities to the citizenry effectively.

The CoST is an international initiative aimed at promoting infrastructure sector transparency and accountability for better economies.

The IAD involves the filtering and integration of multiple data points to enable multiple stakeholders to identify problems to be solved, identify, and understand potentially significant trends of infrastructure data disclosed.

The IAD, when completed, would ensure that details of contracts within the eight procuring entities under the CoST project were actively and efficiently captured for brief view and analysis by the citizenry.

Nana Baise, the IT Specialist and Consultant on the Development of the IAD told a stakeholder meeting that when the IAD becomes operational, citizens would have a more convenient means of assessing project information and follow ups to ensure value for monies.

He said the IAD would pose critical and groundbreaking details pertaining to project identification, preparation, tender management, and project completion.

However, stakeholders suggested that there should be columns for project lifespan, chat box and monitoring and evaluation details to ensure that contractors were easily held accountable for defects or before lifespan damages.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, the CoST Manager, said the goal was to get the citizens to demand proper accountability of resources spent on projects, to improve upon the living standards of people.

He said the CoST was also developing Electronic Infrastructure Monitoring Tools to guide citizens on projects and what must be looked out for as project deliverables.