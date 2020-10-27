Costa Rican officials have seized 2.4 tons of cocaine from a container in Liverpool on the country’s Caribbean coast, the country’s Security Ministry said on Monday.

The drugs, contained in 2,420 packages each weighing around a kilogram, were found among a shipment of machinery and refrigerators destined for the port of Turbo in Colombia, Security Minister Michael Soto said.

The confiscation was the 15th so far this year, for a total of over 15 tons of coke seized, making 2020 a record year for drug seizures in Costa Rica, the minister said. In 2019 the total amount of the drug seized was 4,296 kilograms.

“This is part of our commitment to fight against international organized crime and drug trafficking,” Soto said.