Costa Rican officials have seized almost three tons of cocaine from a container ship at the harbour of Moin on the country’s Caribbean coast, the country’s security minister said on Monday.

The drugs, contained in 2,903 packages each weighing around a kilo, were found among a shipment of bananas destined for the Belgian port of Antwerp, Michael Soto said. As yet there had been no arrests.

If another such confiscation is made 2020 could be a record year for drug seizures in Costa Rica.

Elsewhere in Central America, El Salvadorean Justice Minister Rogelio Rivas said 1,500 kilos of cocaine worth more than 37 million dollars had been found on two lorries stopped in separate locations.

The drivers, both from Nicaragua, had been arrested, he said. The lorries were stopped in the southern town of Zacatecoluca and in the town of El Amatillo, on the eastern border with Honduras.