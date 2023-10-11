Cote d’Ivoire buzzing with excitement ahead of CAF AFCON Draw

African football euphoria is in the air throughout the country of Cote d’Ivoire, as the Ivorian nation counts down to Thursday evening’s globally anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Official Draw.

Set to take place at the Parc Des Exposition in Abidjan, the Official Draw marks yet another exciting milestone to the build-up to the 34th edition of the biggest event on African soil ahead of its official start between 13 January – 11 February next year.

Delegations from each of the 24 participating nations, CAF legends, international media, CAF commercial partners, showbiz celebrities and African leaders are gradually descending to the Ivorian shores ahead of the much-anticipated event, which will set the tone for what promises to be the best TotalEnergies AFCON tournaments to date.

While the Draw is scheduled to take place in Abidjan, the whole nation of Cote d’Ivoire is abuzz with African football excitement with Ivorian national flags being proudly hoisted across key national points throughout the country.

The tournament’s official Mascot, “Akwaba” is also visibly seen at airports, hotels, public transportation hubs, city centers and street poles across all five host cities – warmly welcoming visitors in the native language of Baoulé, which translates to “Welcome”.

Speaking ahead of the Thursday evening’s extravaganza, Vice-President of the Local Organising Committee, Mr Yacine Idriss Diallo said the Draw was an exciting platform for the country to demonstrate its state of readiness and excitement of hosting Africa next year.

“You can feel the excitement in the air – not just here in Abidjan but across the country. Everywhere you go, people are talking about Thursday evening’s Draw and who they want to see playing against each other. Thanks to our continued efforts, working with CAF and local Government, the country is fully behind this tournament and starting with the Draw on Thursday, Cote d’Ivoire will demonstrate to Africa and the rest of the world that it is indeed ready to host a successful AFCON”, said Diallo.

This will be the second time CAF’s flagship competition is hosted in Cote d’Ivoire following the 1984 edition that concluded with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon being crowned champions in a match played at the now refurbished Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, which will be one of the host venues next year.

The Official Draw will be beamed in over 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in to the event on CAF’s Official YouTube channel as well as across CAF’s Global TV partners.

More exciting announcement about the Draw will be made by CAF in the upcoming days.

The Qualified Nations for the Official Draw:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.

