Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook to 2028 – Key Risks and Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report is a comprehensive guide to provide analysis and forecasts of the Cote d’Ivoire oil and gas market for the period 2010 to 2028. Asset by asset details of all existing and planned projects across Cote d’Ivoire oil and gas value chain are detailed in the report.

Driven by strong methodology and proprietary databases, reliable projections of oil, gas, petroleum products, coal, LNG-supply and demand are made to 2028. The research work examines the existing infrastructure (oil and gas assets), market conditions, investment climate and competitive landscape of upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

SWOT Analysis and benchmarking tools are used to analyze and compare the real prospects and challenges of investing or expanding in the industry. Further, the report details all the investment opportunities sector wise, highlighting the industry growth potential and project feasibility. Detailed information on new fields, blocks, pipelines, refineries, storage assets and LNG terminals along with the investments required, current status of the projects and commencement feasibility are provided.

The report also analyzes three key companies in Cote d’Ivoire oil and gas industry. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of the companies are provided. All latest developments in the industry along with their possible impact on the industry are included in the report.

Some of the key issues addressed in the report include:

How will be oil and gas supply scenario in Cote d’Ivoire by 2028?

Which of the petroleum products will witness the maximum demand growth by 2028?

What are the new risks and opportunities for investors/ oil and gas companies?

What are the potential investment opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire and how much investment is needed?

How did the production from major fields vary over the last decade?

What is the current status of all planned projects in Cote d’Ivoire?

Who is the market leader and what is the market concentration ratio of pipelines, upstream, oil storage, refining, LNG and UGS sectors?

What will be the coking/FCC/HCC/VDU capacities in Cote d’Ivoire by 2024?

How much of the LNG capacity is contracted and how much will be available for contracts by 2024?

What will be the crude oil/petroleum products/chemicals storage capacity by 2024?

How much natural gas can be withdrawn from underground gas storage tanks in a day?

How extensive is the pipeline transportation network in the country?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Cote d’Ivoire Energy Profile

2.1. Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas Snapshot

2.2. Total Primary Energy Demand, 2010-2028

2.3. Primary Energy Mix by Fuel, 2020

2.4. Oil and Gas Infrastructure

2.4.1. Refineries

2.4.2. LNG Terminals

2.4.3. Oil and Product Storage Terminals

2.4.4. Underground Gas Storage Terminals

2.4.5. Transmission Pipelines

2.5. Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

3. Cote d’Ivoire Economic and Demographic Analysis

3.1. Geographic Location and Map

3.2. Gross Domestic Product Forecasts to 2028

3.3. Population Growth Forecasts to 2028

3.4. Number of Vehicles Forecast to 2028

3.5. Final Consumption Expenditure Forecast to 2028

4. Cote d’Ivoire Supply-Demand Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

4.1. Cote d’Ivoire Oil Production Forecasts, 2010-2028

4.2. Cote d’Ivoire Natural Gas Production Forecasts, 2010-2028

4.3. Cote d’Ivoire Petroleum Products Production Forecasts, 2010-2028

4.4. Cote d’Ivoire Oil Demand Forecasts, 2010-2028

4.5. Cote d’Ivoire Natural Gas Demand Forecasts, 2010-2028

4.6. Cote d’Ivoire Petroleum Products Demand Forecasts, 2010-2028

5. Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas Industry Competitive Landscape

5.1. Oil Production Sector-Market Structure

5.2. Gas Production Sector-Market Structure

5.3. Pipeline Sector-Market Shares by Company, 2020

5.4. Refining Sector-Market Shares by Company, 2020

5.5. LNG Sector-Market Shares by Company, 2020

5.6. Oil Storage Sector-Market Shares by Company, 2020

5.7. Underground Gas Storage Sector-Market Shares by Company, 2020

6. Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

6.1. Strengths

6.2. Weaknesses

6.3. Opportunities

6.4. Threats

7. Key Oil and Gas Investment Opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire

7.1. Cote d’Ivoire Upstream Opportunities

7.2. Cote d’Ivoire Midstream Opportunities

7.3. Cote d’Ivoire Downstream Opportunities

8. Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas Benchmarking with Peer Markets

8.1. Overall Ranking of Markets

8.2. Demographic and Economic Index

8.3. Oil and Gas Supply Index

8.4. Oil and Gas Demand Index

8.5. Infrastructure Index

9. Cote d’Ivoire Exploration and Production Market Analysis

10. Cote d’Ivoire Refinery Market Analysis

11. Cote d’Ivoire Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis

12. Cote d’Ivoire Storage Market Analysis

13. Cote d’Ivoire Pipeline Market Analysis

14. Profiles of Oil and Gas Companies in Cote d’Ivoire

15. Cote d’Ivoire Oil and Gas News Updates, 2017-2020

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/us5979

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900