

Cote d’Ivoire’s Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned for “personal reasons”, Patrick Achi, the secretary general of the presidency, announced on Monday.

“The President of the Republic proceeded on Wednesday, July 8, to the signing of a decree terminating the functions of Daniel Kablan Duncan as vice president of the Republic”, announced Achi in a statement.

According to the statement, Mr. Kablan Duncan has resigned to President Alassane Ouattara for reasons of “personal convenience”.

“After several talks, the last of which took place on Tuesday, July 7, President Alassane Ouattara took note of this resignation and proceeded to sign the decree terminating Daniel Kablan Duncan,” said the statement.

Daniel Kablan, 77, previously served as prime minister from December 1993 to December 1999 and from November 2012 to January 2017, when he was appointed vice president by Alassane Ouattara in accordance. Enditem

Advertisements