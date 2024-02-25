Cotton Fest 2024 Announced For Johannesburg in April

Get ready for an extraordinary experience as Cotton Fest returns, for the 5th edition in Johannesburg, to its home at the Old Station in Newtown on April 6th, 2024.

This year’s theme, #VoteCottonFest, goes beyond a festival; it’s a dynamic lifestyle movement whereattendees actively shape the culture through music, art, sport, and lifestyle choices, celebrating the convergence of individuality.

Cast your votes for the new wave in youth culture, embracing diversity and inclusivity in every aspect of the festival. Engage in interactive elements and unique experiences that reflect the vibrant spirit of this years theme #VoteCottonFest.

Cotton Festival is a testament to Bianca Naidoo’s commitment to continue the legacy created by Riky Rick. Together, they championed collaboration across music, fashion, lifestyle, and sports culture. We’re thrilled to announce our festival partners who share in our vision: NikNaks, Coke Studios, Vuse, Hunters, Klipdrift, Count Pushkin, 4th Street Wine, NBA, Jägermeister, Youth X by Nedbankand Red Bull.

In collaboration with dynamic media broadcast partners like YFM and MTV Base, Cotton Festival’s reach extends far and wide, resonating with youth audiences throughout the country.

Featuring the hottest South African talent, artists will perform across 3 stages. Save the date, embrace the theme, and join us on April 6th, 2024, in this celebration of individuality, expression, and empowerment of young creatives! #CottonfestJHB #VoteCottonfest2024 #VoteCottonFest

Tickets for this immersive lifestyle experience are ON SALE NOW at Pick n Pay and Webtickets –secure yours here.

R200 Early Bird Tickets – limited tickets available

R300 General Admission – limited tickets available

ABOUT COTTON FEST

Cotton Festival, created by the late Riky Rick, is more than a festival, it’s a movement! Bursting onto the scene in 2019, the festival champions collaboration across music, fashion, lifestyle, and sports culture. Committed to inclusivity and safety, Cotton Fest is a celebration of the newwaveinyouth culture.