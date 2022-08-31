Could Adoption Be A True Act of Love?

Legislation dictates that Social​ ​Workers​​ are required to​ ​inform adoptive parents​ ​about​ ​the outcome of their​ ​efforts to Adopt children​ ​only​ after​ ​the​ ​60-day​ ​mark

World renowned Motivational Speaker Les Brown was born with his twin brother, Wesley, in an abandoned building in Liberty City, a low-income section of Miami, Florida.

The twins were subsequently given up for Adoption and adopted by Mamie Brown, a 38-year-old single woman who worked as a cafeteria attendant and domestic assistant.

Both the Brown brothers have turned out to be constructive, well-rounded and upstanding members of society.

And Les calls himself “Mrs. Mamie Brown’s Baby Boy” and says that “All that I am and all that I ever hoped to be, I owe to my mother”.

Les also goes on to share the many times his mother told them he loved them and all her other children; and also gave them true love.

And yet in-spite of this great story of Adoption, it is generally viewed as a given to​ ​declare​​ that​ ​child​​ orphans​ ​ grow​ ​ up​ ​with​ ​a ​substantial​ ​ level​ ​ of confusion and feelings of inadequacies,​ ​particularly​ ​when their​ ​ surroundings​ ​ abound with ​their counterparts, children who have​ ​biological​ ​ parents,rather​ ​than​ ​ Adopted​ ​ ones​ ​ like​ ​ themselves, expert opinion suggests.

And they add that, as​ ​ noble​ ​ as​ ​ the​ ​ idea​ ​of adoptionmight seem,​ ​ it ​ is​ ​ regarded as one​ ​ of the​ ​ most​ ​complicated​ ​processes​ ​of acquiring a family for​ ​ the​ ​individual​ ​ or​ ​individuals​ ​ who intend​ ​ to​ ​ adopt​ ​and​ ​ subsequently,​ the​ ​potential adoptee.

Adoption experts​ ​and vulnerable children scholars confirm​ ​that​ ​this process​ ​ entails a procedure whereby​ ​ an individual​ ​assumes​ ​the parental role ​ of​ ​ another,​ ​ usually​ ​ a ​minor,​​ from​ ​ that​ ​person’s​ ​ biological​ ​ or​ ​ legal​ ​parent or​​ parents.​ ​More often than not,​ all​ ​ rights​ and​ ​responsibilities ​are permanently​ ​transferred, along​ ​ with​ ​filiation,​ ​ from​ ​ the​ ​ biological​ ​parent​ ​or​ ​ parents to the adoptees.

Unlike​ ​ guardianship​ ​ or other​ ​ systems​ ​ designed​ ​ for​ ​the​ ​care​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​ young,​ ​ experts​ ​ are of the view that,​ ​adoption​ ​is intended​ ​ to​ ​ effect​ ​ a ​ ​permanent​ ​change​ ​ in​ ​status of the parties involved.​ ​ This transformation​ ​ requires​ ​ societal recognition,​ ​ either​ ​ through​ ​ legal​ ​or​ ​ religious​ ​sanction.

“Both​ ​ biological​ ​ parents​ ​ must​ ​ consent​ ​ to​ ​the​ ​child​ ​being​ ​ adopted,”​ ​says​​ Kirstine Stewart,​ ​senior​ social​ ​ worker​ ​ at​ ​ Impilo​ ​ Adoption​ ​ Agency​ ​ &​ ​ Child​ Protection Services, a Gauteng-based non-profit organization.​ ​

Stewart further states that biological​ ​ parents legally​ ​ have​ ​60​ ​days​ ​ to​ ​ confirm​ ​their​ ​ decision while​ ​ the​ ​ child​ ​ is kept​ ​ at​ ​ a ​ ​ place​ ​ of​ ​ safety​ ​during​ ​ this​ ​time.​ ​

Legislation dictates that Social​ ​ Workers​​ are required to​ ​ inform adoptive parents​ ​ about​ ​the outcome of their​ ​efforts to adopt children​ ​only​ after​ ​the​ ​60-day​ ​mark.​ ​ When the results are positive, the​ ​ children​ ​are consequently placed​ ​with​ ​ the​ ​new​ ​ parents​ ​ within ​ approximately​ ​ three​ months.

Global​ ​ research​ ​ further​ ​ notes that, ​ historically,​ ​some​ ​societies​ ​have​​ passed specific ​ ​ laws​ ​governing​ ​ Adoption;​​and​ ​ where​ ​ others​ ​ have​ ​ attempted​ ​to​ ​achieve adoption​

through​ ​ less​ ​formal​ ​means,​ ​notably​ ​via​ ​contracts​ that​ ​ specified inheritance​ ​ rights​ ​ and​ ​ parental​ ​responsibilities​ ​without​ ​ any​ ​ accompanying​ ​ transfer of​ ​filiation. For example, the​ ​Code​ ​ of​ ​ Hammurabi, a​ ​ well-preserved​ ​ Babylonian​ ​ code​ ​of​ ​ law​ ​ of​ ​ ancient Mesopotamia,​ ​ dating​ ​ back​ ​to​ ​about​ ​ 1754​ ​ BC​ ​ states:​ “arising in​ ​ the​ ​ 20th​ ​century,​ ​ modern​ ​systems​ ​ of​ ​ adoption​ ​ tend​ ​ to​ ​ be​ ​governed​ ​ by comprehensive​ ​ statutes​ ​ and​ ​ regulations.” These​​ legal​ ​ records​ show​ ​ that​ ​ the​ ​ modern​ ​ form​ ​ of​ ​adoption​ ​ emerged​ ​ in​​ the United​ ​ States,​ ​ although these forms​ ​ of​ ​this ​practice​ ​appeared​ ​ throughout​ ​ history.

The​ ​ South African Government Gazette has mandated the Child​ Care​ ​Act​ ​ of​ ​ 1983 in which “a ​ ​ child​ ​ may​ ​be​ ​ adopted​ ​ by​​ a​ married couple​ ​in​ ​ a ​ ​joint​ ​adoption;​ ​ a ​person​ ​who​ ​ has​​ married​ ​ the​ ​ parent​ ​of​ ​ a ​child​ ​ can adopt​ ​ the​ ​child,​ ​ with​ ​ the​ ​biological​ ​ parent’s​ ​ consent;​ ​ a ​​single​ ​person​ ​ can​ ​adopt​ ​ a child.” ​ This​ ​ is​ ​ called​ ​the​ ​adoption​ of​ ​a​ stepchild.

Furthermore,​ ​any​ ​ child​ ​ may​ ​ be​ ​ adopted​ ​provided​ ​ that​ ​he/she​ ​ is​ ​ under​ ​ the​ ​ age​ ​ of​ ​ 18 years​ ​ and​ ​has​ ​been​ ​ abandoned​ ​ or​ ​ orphaned.​ ​ If​ ​the​ child’s​ ​parents​ ​are​ still​ ​ alive, both​ ​ parents​ ​should give ​consent. Writing from the United States of America, another non-profit organization Gift of Life, which is based in Florida, proclaims that:

“Due​ ​ consideration​ ​to​ ​cultural​ ​ differences​ ​ in​ ​ placements​ ​– including​ ​language​ ​ and​ ​ religion,​ ​ however, cross-cultural​ ​placements​ ​ are​ ​ not outlawed. The​ ​ age​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​adoptive​ ​parent/s​ ​ will​ ​ be​ ​ taken​ ​ into​ ​consideration. Adoption​ ​may​ take​ ​ place​ ​ via​ ​ social​ ​ workers​ ​ – ​ ​usually​ ​ at private​ adoption agencies​ ​ – ​​ or​ ​ via​ ​non-profit​ ​government​ ​ organizations. In​ ​ non-abandonment​ ​adoptions,​ ​ the​ ​ birth​ ​mother​ ​ has​ ​ 60​ ​days​ ​ from​ ​the​ ​ time​ ​ of​ ​ the birth​ ​ in​ ​ which​ ​ she​ ​ may​ ​ change​​ her​ ​ mind​ ​ about​ ​putting​ ​her​ ​child​ ​ up​ ​ for​ ​adoption.”

Most​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​ adoptions​ ​ in​ ​ South​ ​ Africa​ ​stem​ ​ from​ abandoned​ ​ babies.​ ​ In​ ​these cases​ ​ it​ ​might​ take​​ up​ ​to​ eight​ ​ months​ ​ before​ ​ the​ ​ child can​ ​ be​ ​ released​ ​ from​ a ​place of​ ​ safety​ ​whilst​ ​Social​ ​ Workers​ ​ attempt​ ​ to​ ​trace​ ​ the​ ​ biological​ ​parents.

Eloise​ ​ Loots,​ ​ executive​ ​ social​ ​ worker​ ​at​ ​Procare​ ​ – ​ ​a ​ ​national​ ​ adoption​ ​ agency has the view that:​ ​”Applicants​ ​ must​ also​ ​ be​ ​ realistic:​ ​ if​ ​ you’re​ ​adopting​ ​ at​ ​ a ​ ​late​ age,​ ​will​ ​ you​ ​ be able​ ​ to​ ​manage​ ​ a ​ teenager​ ​ when​ you’re​ ​in your 70s?” Loots​, who is in her 40’s adopted​ ​her​ son​ ​17​ ​years​ ​ ago.

Focusing on criminal offences, Ruth​ ​dos​ ​ Santos​ ​ of​ ​ The​ ​Adoption​ ​ Companion,​ ​ a ​ ​national​ ​ adoption​ ​ information service​ has a positive inclination towards criminal offenders,​ ​ “A​ ​ person​ ​with​ ​ a ​ ​ criminal​ ​ record​​ can​ ​ adopt,​ ​depending​ ​on​ ​ the​ nature of​ ​ their​ ​crime.​ ​ For​ ​ example,​ ​ a ​ person​ ​ who​ ​ has​ ​ a ​ ​drunk-driving​ ​ charge​ ​ three​ ​to five​ ​ years​ ​ before​ ​adopting​ ​ can​ ​ be​ ​ considered​ ​ if​ ​ there’s​ ​ no​ ​ repeat​​ offense​ ​ and​ ​ the Social​ ​ Worker​ ​ determines​ ​ the​ ​person​ ​is​ ​rehabilitated.”​ ​ Dos Santos​ ​ further​ ​ advises​ ​that you​ ​ should ​ first​ ​ find​ ​ out​ ​ as​ ​ much​ ​ as​ ​possible​ ​about​ ​ Adoption.​ ​ “Meet​ ​ others​ ​ who’ve adopted,​ ​join​ ​ Facebook​ ​ adoption​ ​ groups​ ​ and​ ​ ask​ ​questions,”​ ​she​ says.​ ​ Talking​ to others ​ ​ will​ ​ also​ ​ help​ ​ you​ ​ to​ ​ find​ ​ an​ ​ agency​ or​ ​ private​ ​ Social​ ​ Worker.

“It’s​ ​ a ​ ​child-centred​ ​approach​ ​ – ​ ​ we’re​ ​ not​ ​searching​ ​ for​ ​ babies​ for​ ​parents,​ ​ we’re searching​ ​for​ ​suitable​ ​adoptive​ ​ parents​​ for​ ​adoptable​ ​ children,”​ ​ ​Steward​ ​ reiterates.

The​ ​ experts​​ further​ ​ explain​ ​ that​ ​ after​ ​ making​ ​the​​ call​, ​some​ ​ agencies​ ​ allow​ ​ parents to​ ​ visit​ ​ the​ ​child​ ​for​ ​ a few​ ​ days​ ​ before​ ​ he​ ​ or​ ​ she​ ​ is​ ​legally​ ​placed​ ​ in​ ​ their​ ​ care. As​ ​ revealed​ ​ by​ ​ Scielo​ ​South​ ​ Africa,​ ​ “Others​ ​ who​ ​ don’t​ ​ have​ ​ that​ ​ system​​ tell​ ​ the new​ ​ parents​ ​ about​ ​ the​ ​ child​ ​ and​ ​ the​ ​routine​ ​ before​ ​ you​ ​ can​ ​ take​ ​him​ ​or​ ​her​ ​home.”

The​ ​ Social​ ​ Worker​ ​ files​ ​ all​ ​ the​ ​ documentation​ with​ ​the​ ​Children’s​ ​ Court​ ​ in​ ​ your​ ​ area​ ​ and the​ ​adoptive​ ​ parents​ ​ go​ ​ to​ ​court​ ​ to​ ​ sign​ ​ the​ ​application​ ​ form​ ​ to​ ​ have​ ​ the adoption​ ​ order​ ​granted.​ ​ The​ ​ order​ ​ stipulates​ ​ that​ ​ the​ ​ surname​ ​of​ ​ the​ ​ adoptive parents​ ​can​ ​ be​ ​ given​ ​ to​ the​ ​child​ ​ but​ ​ this​ ​ doesn’t​ ​officially​ ​ happen​ ​ until​ ​Home Affairs​ ​ changes​ ​ the​ ​child’s​ ​ surname​ ​ in​ ​ the​ ​population​ ​ register.​ ​ The​ ​adoption​ ​ order is​ ​ sent​ ​ to​​ the​ ​ registrar​ ​ of​ ​adoptions​ ​ in​ ​ Pretoria​, South Africa ​ to​ ​ be​ ​registered​ ​and​ ​ is​ ​ posted​ ​to the​ ​ parents. When​ ​ the​ ​adoption​ ​ order​ ​ is​ ​registered,​ ​ the​ ​ child​ ​ is​ ​officially​ ​ yours​ ​ – ​ ​ in​ ​terms​ ​ of the​ ​ law​ ​ it’s​ ​as​ ​ if​ ​ the​ ​ child​ ​ were​ ​born​ ​ to​ ​ you.​ ​ You​ ​ now​ apply​ ​ to​ ​ Home​ ​ Affairs​ ​for​ ​ the official​ ​ name​ ​change​ ​ and​ ​ new​ ​ birth​ ​certificate.​ ​ This​ ​ could​ ​take​ ​ four​ ​ to​ ​ 18​ ​ months.”

In an​​ unfortunate​ ​turn​ ​ of​ ​events,​ ​ is​ the​ ​case​​ of​ ​GT​ ​v ​ CT​ ​ [2015]​ ​ 3 ​ ​ALL​ ​ SA​ ​ 631​ ​ (GJ).

“Two​ ​ children​ ​ had​ ​ been​ ​ legally​ ​ adopted​ ​ by​ ​ their​​ stepfather​ ​ while​ ​ the​ ​ Child​ ​ Care Act​ ​ was​ ​ in​ ​operation.​ ​ After​ ​ the​ ​ implementation​ ​of​ ​ the​ ​Children’s​ ​ Act​ ​ 38​ ​ of​ ​ 2005, however,​ ​ he​ ​ applied​ ​for​ ​ these​ ​ adoption​ ​ orders​ ​ to​​ be​ ​ rescinded.​ ​ The​ ​court​ ​ was faced​ ​ with​ ​ a ​situation​ ​ where​ ​ the​ ​ application​ ​had​ ​ been​ ​ brought​ in​ ​ contravention of​ ​ the​ ​ maximum​ ​ two-year-period​ ​ as​ ​prescribed​ ​ by​ ​the​ ​ Children’s​ ​ Act.​ ​ Although​ ​ it was​ ​argued​ ​ that​ ​ non-compliance​ ​ with​ ​ this​ ​ statutory​ requirement​ ​ prevented​ ​ the court​ ​ from​ ​ adjudicating​ ​ this​ matter,​ ​ Mokgoatlheng​ ​ J​ ​ focused​ ​ on​ ​ the​ ​ best​ ​interests of​ ​ the​ ​ child,​ ​ considered​ ​ the​ ​ legality​ ​ of​ the​ ​adoption​ ​ orders​,​ ​ and​ ​ ultimately concluded​ ​ that​ ​the​ ​ supremacy​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​ best​ ​interests​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​child​ ​ meant​ that​ ​ he​ ​ was not​ ​ precluded​ ​ from​ ​hearing​ ​ the​ ​application.​ ​ In​ ​the​ ​ end​ ​ he​ ​ ordered​ ​ the​ ​ rescission of ​ ​ the​ ​ adoption​ ​ orders.​ ​ The​ ​ judgment​ ​ cannot​ ​ be​ supported.”

Themba​ ​ Skosana​ ​ and​ ​ Sandra​ ​ Ferreira​ ​ two​ ​academics​ from​ the​ ​ University​ ​ of​ ​ South​ ​ Africa, who​ ​compiled​ ​the​ ​ case​ ​ study,​ ​ concluded​ ​ that​, ​ had​ ​there​ ​ been​ ​a ​ ​statutory​ ​ requirement​ ​ for the​ ​counseling​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​parents​ ​ by​ ​ the​ ​ adoptions​ ​social​ ​ worker​ ​ facilitating​ ​ the​ ​ adoptions before​ ​ they​ ​were​ ​ granted,​ ​ the​ ​adoption​ ​ might​ ​ never​ ​ have​ ​happened​ ​ in​ ​ the​ ​ first​ ​place.

“Unfortunately​ ​ at​ ​ the​​ time​ ​ there​ ​ was​ ​ no​ such​ ​requirement. The​ ​ impression​​ left​ ​ by​ ​ this judgment​ ​ is​ ​that​ there​ ​ was​ ​ some​ ​kind​ ​ of​ ​ collusion​ ​ or​ ​scheming​ ​ against​ ​ the​ ​stepfather when​ ​ the​ ​ adoptions​ ​ were​ ​ granted​ ​ and​ ​ that​​ the​ ​ court​ ​ looked​ ​ for​ ​ a way​ ​ to​ ​ “right​ ​ this wrong”.​ ​ Even​ ​ if​ ​ this​ ​ was​ ​ so​ ​ and​ ​ it​ ​ was​ ​true​​ that​ ​ the​ ​ adoptions​ ​ had​ ​ been​ ​”forged​ ​ on​ ​ an unsound​ ​ legal​ ​ and​ ​ moral​ ​ foundation” and​ ​ had​ ​ been​ ​”engineered​ ​by​ ​ the​ ​ first​ ​ respondent with​ ​ the​ ​connivance​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​second​ ​ respondent​ ​ and​ ​ the​ ​compliance​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​ applicant”​ it​ ​ has no​ ​ bearing​ ​on​ ​ the​ ​ matter,​ ​ as​ ​ the​ ​ mind-set​ ​ of​ ​ the​ ​parties,​ ​or​ ​ the​ ​ driving​ ​ force​ ​behind​ ​ the applications,​ ​ is​ ​ not​ ​ relevant​ ​ or​ ​ a ​ ​ factor​ ​ for​ ​the​ ​ rescission​ ​ of​ ​ an​ ​ adoption​ ​ order.​ ​ ​ The requirements​ ​ for​ ​ the​ ​ rescission​ ​ of​ ​ an​ ​ adoption​ ​order​ ​ are​ ​ objective​ ​ and​ ​ not​ ​ in​ ​ any​ ​ way influenced​ ​ by​​ the​​ purpose​ ​ or​ ​reason​ ​ for​ ​ the​ ​application,”​ Skosana ​ and​ ​ Ferreira​ ​ found.

Indeed, it would be fair to argue that Adoption is a true act of love.

