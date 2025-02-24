Could Ghana’s E-Levy Become a Lifeline for Millions? Franklin Cudjoe’s Bold Proposal

Ghana’s Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), a tax on digital transactions that has sparked widespread public outcry, could be transformed into a powerful tool for national savings and economic growth, according to Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa.

Instead of scrapping the levy, Cudjoe proposes repurposing it into a universal pension and savings scheme designed to secure financial futures for millions of Ghanaians, particularly informal workers who lack access to formal retirement plans.

The idea, which has sparked both excitement and skepticism, centers on converting the E-Levy into a mandatory savings mechanism. Under Cudjoe’s proposal, every adult Ghanaian would contribute to a personal retirement and savings account, with funds split into two streams: a Retirement Sub-Account locked for at least 10 years to ensure long-term financial security, and a Savings Sub-Account allowing voluntary contributions and structured withdrawals for emergencies or investments. This dual-account system aims to balance future-proofing with immediate financial flexibility, offering contributors a tangible return on their payments.

Projections suggest the scheme, dubbed the Ghana Universal Pension (GUP-Tier 4), could accumulate over GHS 170 billion (approximately $13.6 billion) in pension assets within 15 years. This massive pool of domestic capital could reduce Ghana’s reliance on volatile external borrowing and instead finance critical sectors like cocoa procurement—a lifeline for the agricultural economy. By channeling funds into high-impact private-sector ventures and national infrastructure projects, the plan also aims to spur job creation, boost productivity, and generate compounding returns for contributors.

Transparency and accountability are central to Cudjoe’s vision. The scheme would be managed as a public-private partnership, with independent oversight to prevent mismanagement. Contributors could track their savings in real time via mobile apps and USSD platforms, a feature designed to rebuild trust in state-backed systems and empower users with financial visibility.

Cudjoe also hinted at a follow-up proposal called the SETfund—a citizen-backed investment vehicle allowing Ghanaians to directly fund national projects, from roads to hospitals, in exchange for dividends. This “people-powered” model would complement the pension scheme, deepening grassroots participation in development and creating a virtuous cycle of investment and growth.

Why It Matters



Ghana’s economy remains trapped in a cycle of debt, inflation, and IMF bailouts. With only 15% of the workforce enrolled in pensions and domestic savings rates languishing, Cudjoe’s plan seeks to address two critical challenges: securing retirement futures for informal workers, who form 80% of the labor force, and creating a domestic capital pool to break dependence on foreign loans.

Despite its potential, the proposal faces significant hurdles. Critics question whether a public wary of state-managed funds will embrace the scheme, given Ghana’s history of fiscal mismanagement. Others argue that low-income earners, already strained by inflation, may resist mandatory deductions. Cudjoe counters that transparency and real-time tracking could mitigate distrust, while the long-term payoff—a guaranteed nest egg—would justify short-term sacrifices.

As debates over the E-Levy’s future intensify, Cudjoe’s proposal reframes the conversation: What if taxation could be more than revenue extraction? By aligning fiscal policy with inclusive growth, Ghana might yet turn a contentious levy into a legacy of financial resilience. The question now is whether policymakers—and the public—will bet on the vision.

For now, the idea stands as a bold reimagining of what’s possible. In a country where economic challenges often feel insurmountable, Cudjoe’s plan offers a glimmer of hope—a chance to transform a symbol of frustration into a foundation for prosperity. Whether it succeeds or fails, one thing is clear: the conversation about Ghana’s future has just gotten a lot more interesting.