The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Health has advised herbal medicine practitioners to register and acquire the Council’s operational license to justify the authenticity and credibility of their products.

Mr Alexander Boateng Yomaah, the Bono and Ahafo Regional Regulatory Assistant of the TMPC said it was an offence to produce and sell traditional medicine without the Council’s certification.

Speaking at a day’s workshop in Sunyani, Mr Yomaah said the TMPC would not allow producers of herbal medicine without licenses to operate, warning that defaulters would be liable to pay a fine of four times the actual penalty units.

The workshop was organised by the Bono Regional chapter of the National Association of Traditional Healers and attended by 180 herbal medicine producers drawn from the six Districts and six Municipalities in the region.

Mr Yomaah said the registration was necessary to clamp down on the fake and unlicensed herbal medicine producers and also to bring sanity into the industry.

He therefore commended the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for its intensified regulatory, monitoring and supervision exercises.

In a presentation, Mr. Daniel Nti, a Senior Regulatory Officer at the Sunyani Regional (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) office of the FDA advised the participants to adhere to best practices and keep their surroundings clean to avoid contamination of their products.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article64 PWDs supported in Akontombra District
Next articleOkuapeman holds historic durbar in honour of National Chief Imam
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here