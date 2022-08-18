Council CEA urged to provide opportunities for adult illiterates

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has charged the newly inaugurated the Governing Council of the Complementary Education Agency to collaborate with other agencies to provide educational opportunities for individuals without formal education.

The Minister said the Agency should be the second chance for traders, street children and non- formal educators to develop and improve their literacy skills and be reintegrated into mainstream classrooms.

Dr Adutwum gave the advice on Wednesday when he inaugurated a 11-Governing Council of the Agency in Accra to provide strategic direction in improving adult education in the country.

The Minister administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the members of the Governing Council.

The Minister in March 2022 launched the transitioning of the Non-Formal Education Division to the Agency.

The Parliament of Ghana on Friday passed the Complementary Education Agency Bill, 2019, to change the name of the Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education to Complementary Education Agency, as it takes on more functions.

The memorandum accompanying the bill, signed by Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the then Minister of Education, said the proposed agency would provide learning opportunities and complementary education for those who are outside the mainstream Ghanaian education system.

It will equip them with the requisite knowledge skills and attitudes needed for their personal, community and national development.

Dr Adutwum charged the Council to develop a new examination system for individuals without formal education and when they pass, would be transitioned into the mainstream formal education.

That, he explained, would provide them with the necessary opportunities to develop their career path and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

He urged the Council to spearhead the development of learning centres across the country, which would be used as a remedial course for adult education.

The Minister stated that failure to take actions on these groups of people would provide them with the opportunity to indulge in social vices that would threaten the security of the country.

Dr Adutwum said the vision of the Government to transform education led to the transformation to the Agency and pledged to support the youth with the needed skills to be fit for purpose.

He advised the leadership of the Agency to take advantage of digitization to ensure effective education and learning outcomes.

Professor Kofi Agyekum, Chairman of the Council, commended the Government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to serve the people who could not have access to mainstream education.

He advised his members to dedicate their time and be committed to the job to meet the mandates of the Council.

The Council is made up of representatives of the various stakeholders including the Retired Senior Staff of the Ministry of Education, CTVET, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Employment, Ministry of Education, Ghana Employers Association and the Civil Society Organisation.