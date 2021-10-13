Council for African Instituted Churches urges Parliament to pass anti-LGBTQI+ bill

The Council for African Instituted Churches, has urged Parliament to pass the Anti Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex, plus (LGBTQI) Bill.

A statement signed by Bishop Sylvester Borkumah, President, Council for African Instituted Churches, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Council totally endorsed the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

“…We pray and urge our Parliament and the President of the Republic to allow our Ghanaian values, the teachings of the Bible and the Quran to guide their judgment and decision as they pass this Bill into Law,” it said.

“We pray the Lord God Almighty to help us resist the LGBTQI+ practices and activities with all our will and might for evermore.”

The statement said the teachings of the Bible did not only condemn the activities of LGBTQI+ but also showed the devastating “divine judgment” that came on any person or nation that indulged or approved of their practices.

“As Ghanaians, our custom and values deem the practices of the LGBTQI+ as an abomination and so do not allow it in the least,” it stated.

“We join other Ecumenical and Religious bodies, NGOs, Traditional Authorities, and the Media to call on our Parliament to protect Ghana from becoming a fertile ground for LGBTQI+ practice.”