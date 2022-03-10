Council Of Elders For Agave Traditional Area Inaugurated

A twenty-four-member Council of Elders of the Agave Traditional Area in Volta Region has been inaugurated to manage the affairs of the Agave State.

The Council’s President is Togbe Xedihor Hlitabo IV, the Awomefia, Paramount Chief of the Agave State.

Other members are: Togbe Lavoe Amusu V, the Left Wing Chief of Agave State; Togbe Azilapu IV, the ‘Megbefia’ of Agave State; Amega Agbodemegbe from Wetorkor, Tator Aheto Kpegla, Head of Fieve Clan; Togbe Sekpetey III, the ‘Awafia’ of Tsivie Clan; Dumega Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the installer of Awadada and Paramount Kingmaker; Mr Klutse Kudomor, ‘Fiator Awukuvi Adiabo; Togbe Kwakuvi Akah Aglorboni III, the ‘Dufia’ of Dabala; and Togbe Lugu Awadali IV of Adutor; Dumega William Gbemu,

The rest are Dumega Seth Ametorwodo, Mama Korsiba II, Mrs Beatrice Tsikudo Agyekum, Tsiamiga Lincoln Woyome, Mama Adenya III, a senior divisional queen mother of Larve, Mama Nyagadze II, and Mr Michael Kwashie Agbolosu, Dr Felix Kweku Anyah of Lolito, Professor Pius Thomas Kuma Agbenorku of Lakpo –Zome; and Tator Agovie -Gli II from Gbenuakope.

The Council also has other Ex-Officio members, who are Mr Charles Amenyo, State Secretary with two deputies namely: Mr Seth Gbemu and Mr Holy Kofi Ahiabu.

The move by the Principal Elders of the Agave State was to foster peace and unity among the chiefs and community members from the Traditional area, to bring rapid development to the Agave state, management of the Traditional Council’s activities, and others.

It would also contribute to the economic, social and technological advancement of the area.

Togbe Xedihor Hlitabo, in an address, tasked members of the Council to display high sense of dignity, truthfulness, commitment and transparency in all their dealings for the purpose of a united front for the growth of the Agave State.

He also commended the chiefs and individuals for the key roles they are playing in moving the chieftaincy institution to another level.

He further appealed to members to rally behind him at all times.

The inaugural ceremony saw Nii Kwashiegblorbilor IV, King of Ngleshie -Amanfro and a Dvisional King of Ngleshie -Alata Paramountcy from Greater Accra as Chairman of the event.

In his remarks, Nii Kwashiegblorbilor pledged to work together with the Traditional Area and further called for support for the Agave Paramount Chief.

He entreated the new Council members to always exercise rightful actions.

“Youth must be placed at positions whenever possible to reduce the rate of unemployment,” he added.

Mr Charles Amenyo, Secretary to the Council, on behalf of the other members pledged to offer their best to protect the Paramountcy of the Traditional area.

Members of the Council took the oath of allegiance and secrecy of the Agave State.

The Agave State has five Divisional Wings with seventeen clans being traditionally ruled by a paramount chief and surrounded by warrior chiefs.

Firing of musketry, traditional displays from Atunpani of Agave-Kua, Dzodze Penyi Cultural Troupe and other performances characterised the event.