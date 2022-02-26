Council of State donates GH¢50k to Appiatse Support Fund

The Council of State on Friday donated GH¢50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund towards the reconstruction of the community razed by an explosion on January 20, this year.

Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairman of the Council, presented the cash to Reverend Dr Joyce Rosaline Aryee, the Chairperson of the Committee managing the Fund, when the Committee members paid a courtesy call on the Council.

Nana Otuo Siriboe said the donation was made possible through the contributions of members of the Council towards rebuilding Appiatse into a green and model community.

The visit was at the behest of the Council to brief it on the Committee’s activities since its inauguration.

Rev. Aryee, in a short presentation, gave details on how the explosion occurred, the devastation, the need to set up the Fund, and the number of individuals and institutions that had donated to it.

She reinstated the President’s instructions to use the Fund to rebuild a green, sustainable and model community for the people of Appiatse.

“What you have shown here is a kind of leadership that is so extraordinary. A lot of times people behave in Ghana as if things are so bad and because evil smells badly, you get the smell of evil overpowering the fragrance of good,” she told members of the Council.

“I would like us to remember that the fragrance of good will always permeate through the stench of evil and for us from the Appiatse Support Fund, you are the fragrance of good, you are the fragrance of eminence of statesmen and women in our country who can provide us with the leadership we need and we are very grateful.”