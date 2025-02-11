Council of State Elections Begin Amid Calls for Greater Gender Balance

Today marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s governance as 155 candidates from all 16 regions have officially submitted their nominations for the Council of State elections.

This body, which plays a key advisory role to President John Dramani Mahama on national issues, is chosen not by a public vote but by a select group of electors representing each of the nation’s 261 District Assemblies.

The Electoral Commission noted that of the nominees, 145 are men and only 10 are women—a stark disparity that has already sparked discussion about the need for increased female representation in decision-making at the highest levels. While the small number of female candidates suggests room for progress, their participation is also seen as a promising step toward balancing Ghana’s political landscape.

Candidates had to meet strict eligibility criteria, including proof of citizenship, a record of good standing in society, and completion of all administrative requirements before the deadline. This rigorous process underscores the importance attached to the Council, a constitutionally mandated advisory body established under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution. Its role in guiding policy development and national governance makes today’s elections far more than a routine formality.

The election itself operates through an Electoral College system, where each district nominates two representatives tasked with evaluating the candidates on the basis of their experience, expertise, and potential contribution to national affairs. This method, distinct from the open public ballots of parliamentary or presidential elections, is designed to ensure that those chosen bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to Ghana’s leadership.

Observers note that while the system has its merits, the pronounced gender gap among the candidates may limit the diversity of perspectives within the Council—a factor that could have long-term implications for how policies are advised and implemented. The emphasis on experience and expertise is critical, yet there is growing sentiment that a more balanced representation could only strengthen the nation’s consultative process.

As the electors prepare to deliberate, the eyes of the country are on these proceedings, which many believe could set a new tone for inclusivity and accountability in governance. In a time when transparency and equitable representation are more crucial than ever, today’s elections offer both a challenge and an opportunity for Ghana to reflect on the ideals it wishes to uphold in its political institutions.