Council of State Member Gabriel Atokple Kwamigah Tanko Engages Volta Youth Organizers on Economic Development

Businessman and Volta Region’s representative on the Council of State, Gabriel Atokple Kwamigah Tanko, has reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment and regional development following a meeting with youth organizers from all 18 constituencies in the region.

The engagement, held at his official residence in Weta, brought together youth organizers and their deputies to discuss economic opportunities, job creation, and agribusiness. Among the attendees were representatives from Agortime-Ziope, who are actively involved in the Kete (Kente) weaving business. As a gesture of appreciation, they presented him with a beautifully crafted Kete piece, which he received with gratitude.

During the discussions, the youth commended Tanko’s leadership and dedication to national development, highlighting the importance of his role in advocating for the progress of the Volta Region. They emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to drive economic transformation, particularly in sectors that can create sustainable employment for young people.

In response, Tanko expressed his deep appreciation for their support and encouragement. He assured them of his unwavering commitment to serving with integrity and working tirelessly to advance the interests of the region and the country at large.

“Their visit was a humbling reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership, and I am more determined than ever to make a meaningful impact,” Tanko stated.

The meeting underscores ongoing efforts to foster youth participation in economic development and highlights the significance of leadership engagement in addressing regional challenges.