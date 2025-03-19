Council Of State Member, Minister Unite For Development 

The Eastern Regional representative on the Council of State, Madam Evelyn Korang, has pledged her unflinching support to the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey. She reaffirmed her commitment to collaborative governance and collective progress in development, administration, and all spheres of life.

She believes that working together as daughters of the region with a common goal and vision will enable them to harness their collective strength, expertise, and experiences to drive transformative change and development. She said this will ultimately improve people’s lives and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Madam Evelyn Korang gave the assurance when she called on the minister at her office in Koforidua. It was her maiden official visit to the minister after being elected as the regional representative to the council. She assured the minister of her preparedness to assist her in diverse ways and urged her not to hesitate to call on her when needed.

On her part, Mrs. Awatey congratulated the council member on her election to the high office and expressed gratitude for her pledge of support. She was confident that, together, they could drive transformative change and development in the region. She added that the council member’s commitment to the region’s prosperity is a powerful catalyst for growth and that she looks forward to working closely with her to achieve their shared vision.

The Regional Development Planning Officer, Mr. Michael Agyemang, appealed to the council member to use her good offices to lobby for a modern and befitting market center in Koforidua.