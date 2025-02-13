Council Of State Member Promises Leadership With Integrity

The newly elected Council of State Representative for the Volta Region, Mr. Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Tanko Kwamigah-Atople, has assured the chiefs and people of the Volta Region that he would provide a creditable representation of Voltaians on the Council of State. This, according to him is one surest way the Volta Region can be autonomous and an envy to the other regions of the country.

Mr. Kwamigah-Atople was addressing journalists and delegates after emerging victorious in the Council of State elections held on Tuesday at the OLA Senior High School auditorium at Ho in the Volta Region.

The new Council of State representative also known as Tanko, polled twenty-four (24) out of the thirty-five (35) valid votes cast to beat twelve (12) other candidates in the keenly-contested race. Dr. David Kofi Wuaku bagged four (4) votes whiles Messrs Felix Lartey and Azi Ganyo had two (2) and five (5) votes respectively. The rest of the nine (9) candidates namely Mr. Gibrilla Buhari, Ing. Worlali Kwabla Ameevor, Torgbuiga Adama III, Togbi Kpemini Gawu, Messrs Havi Delasi Justice, Kirchuffs Atengble, Godwin Yayra Nkuawu, Amegashie Godislove as well as Rev. Cephas Kodzo Dzidzienyo had no votes.

The Deputy Regional Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and Presiding Officer (PO) in charge of the elections, Mad. Ernestina Owusu-Banahene declared Tanko the winner, adding that one (1) ballot was rejected, whereas the valid votes cast numbered thirty-six (36).

The victory of Mr. Kwamigah-Atople sparked off wild jubilations by supporters of the victor within and outside the school auditorium venue. The Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu as well as the Regional Chairman of the governing NDC, Hon. Mawutor Agbavitor led a high-powered delegation of government and party officials and executives to witness the election process which was very peaceful and orderly amidst a heavy police presence within the auditorium and its precincts.

Speaking to the media and delegates after his declaration and interactions with the Regional Minister and Party Officials, Mr. Kwamigah-Atople noted that he was very humbled by his victory, declaring, ‘It is God from the beginning and it is God up till now’.

Mr. Tanko argued that the Volta Region abounds with sixty (60) percent of the country’s resources, explaining that he would leverage this wealth to partner with donors across the globe to make the region autonomous and envy the other regions of the country.

Reacting to questions about his youthful age to be a member of the Council of State, Mr. Kwamigah-Atople declared, ‘It is not about being young. The youth should not only be involved in government policy but also make their voices heard.

He was grateful to all the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that his victory was not only for Ketu North where he comes from but indeed for what he described as all the eighteen (18) corners of the region. He pledged to provide servant leadership to the region and also tap into the rich and valuable experiences and knowledge of all the delegates for the betterment of the Volta Region.

Mr. Kwamigah-Atople promised to operate an open door policy and urged the delegates to always invite him to their programmes, assuring that he would endeavour to honour such invitations so that together the story of the Volta Region could be retold. He pledged to liaise and work closely with the other contestants in the election to put their knowledge and resources together for the advancement of the region.