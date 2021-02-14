Mr Kwadwo Agyenim-Boateng, the elected Bono Regional Member of the Council of State, has promised to ensure factories are established in the Region to boost cashew production and make the sector attractive.

As a food basket of the nation, he pledged to liaise with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to establish more factories in the Region to enhance food production and processing.

Speaking an in interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani after he retained his membership on the Council of State by 15 votes, Mr Agyenim-Boateng noted that value addition to raw cashew would create more jobs to the teeming unemployed youth and improved the nation’s foreign exchange on the economic.

He noted that many farmers in the Region had gradually shifted from cocoa to cashew production, noting it was essential for the nation to process raw cashed into finished products to fetch good market price, and make the sector attractive for the youth as well.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng said he was ready to work with his four other challengers who lost the elections, to help bring development of the Region to the next level, and called for support from them.