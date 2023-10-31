Council of State members pay homage to E.T. Mensah

Ghana Council of State members led by the (council’s) chairman, Nana Otu Siriboe II paid tribute to the late Council of State member, Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah by signing a book of condolences on October 27, 2023, at his residence at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

As the chairman signed the book of condolences opened in memory of the former loyal serving member of the state, other council of state members present looked on.

Hon. Enoch Teye Mensah, known as E.T. Mensah was born on May 17, 1946, as a Ghanaian politician. He was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party from 1997 to 2017. He was a former Minister of Youth and Sports. Hon. E.T. Mensah was sworn in as a council of state member in February 2021 to represent the Greater Accra Region among other Regional Council of Elders. Hon. E. T. Mensah passed on on October 1 2023 at the age of 77 at a hospital in South Africa.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otu Siriboe II in addressing the media after signing the book described the former Ningo-Prampram Constituency MP as one who embraces peace in the deliberations of the council.

“E.T. Mensah is someone who would openly disagree with you but if he has a different opinion and feels strongly about it, he will approach you quietly about it, and that fails, he moves on with you”, he attested.

He maintained that the former council member served the council and the nation Ghana with his public eye and his exposal gained over the decade in current issues and current development of the world hence the council would wish he had stayed to contribute to their affairs.

The Chairman of the funeral planning committee of the late E. T Mensah, Mr. Kwabena Ade Coker affirmed that the family has officially announced his demise and opened a book of condolences for all sympathizers to pay homage to the former Sports Minister admitting that the family would welcome tributes from all wishers.

He said: “The late E.T Mensah as a politician has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s democracy the country is enjoying. So as a result, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has committed to offering him a state burial which the date will be announced.”

Other Council Members present together with the chairman.

H.C. Paa Kofi Ansong, H.C. Prof. Ato Essuman, H.C. Prof. Margaret, Ivy Gyan, H.C. Alhaji Sulemana Yirimea, H.C. Richard Kings Atikpo, H.C Zunglana Alhaji Mahamoud, Tahiru, H.C. Alberta Kudjoe, H.C Prof. Bargah, and H.C. Mrs. Eunice Asuma Hene.

By : Nicholas Tetteh