Council of State Offers Condolences to Late La Bianca CEO’s Family

A delegation from the Council of State, led by President Daasebre Otuo Siriboe, visited the family of the late CEO of La Bianca Company, Eunice Buah Asomah-Hinneh, at her Sakumono residence to offer condolences.

The delegation, comprising nearly all council members, also included Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II of the Gwira traditional area and Nii Sarbahn Quaye, head of the family. They were received by Asomah-Hinneh’s parents, husband, children, siblings, and other family members.

Asomah-Hinneh, a respected leader and visionary, made significant contributions to the growth and success of La Bianca Company.

Daasebre Otuo Siriboe expressed deep sympathy on behalf of the Council, highlighting Asomah-Hinneh’s significant role within the Council. He assured the family of the Council’s unwavering support during the funeral arrangements and offered assistance as needed.

The Council presented 20 packs of bottled water, schnapps, and spirits to aid in the preparations, a small token of our commitment to stand by you during this difficult time.

Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II thanked the Council for their support and pledged to keep them informed of the funeral arrangements.