Council of State Pledges Oversight on GH₵1 Fuel Tax to Address Energy Crisis

The Council of State has assured Ghanaians that the newly introduced GH₵1 Fuel Tax will be used strictly for its intended purpose—resolving the country’s ongoing energy and power crisis.

Speaking at an Eid-ul-Adha gathering, Council of State member Alhaji Hakeem Addae emphasized the importance of truth and accountability in governance, especially in matters relating to public funds. “God enjoins us to speak the truth. Taxes are good things that governments use to develop the nation,” he said.

Alhaji Addae reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the judicious use of the tax, which was recently added to petroleum prices to generate funds for stabilizing the country’s power supply.

“The President made it clear that the tax will be used judiciously to save the energy sector,” he noted.

He added that the ultimate goal is to ensure consistent and stable electricity supply across the country.

“What we are all looking for is for our electricity to be stable so that we solve the power situation,” Alhaji Addae said.

The Council of State’s pledge comes at a time when sections of the public have expressed concern over increasing fuel prices and the transparency of tax utilization.

The assurance is expected to allay fears and foster public trust in the government’s plan to address the energy challenges that have plagued the nation in recent months.