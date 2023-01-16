Counselor Adofoli explains the telltale indicators of no love

According to counselor Frank Edem Adofoli, a dishonest spouse is not truly in love with you; instead, they are just playing a trick on you.

According to Mr. Adofoli, if your lover consistently forbids you access to the information on their phones, they do not love you.

“Love is about being honest; you know someone is in love when they don’t keep things from you. The partner who continually ignores your messages, places shady calls, and tells you lies is not in love with you. They’re deceiving you. Become alert. He issued a caution.

Counselor Adofoli has repeatedly advised couples to not put up with their partners’ lying because honest relationships are the foundation of true love.