Counselor Charlotte Oduro Reflects on Growth: “I’ve Learned to Choose My Words Wisely”

Renowned relationship counselor Charlotte Oduro has publicly acknowledged a shift in her perspectives, stating that years of personal growth and experience have led her to reconsider some of her past advice.

In a candid interview with veteran journalist Gifty Anti, Oduro admitted there are things she said “years ago” that she would no longer repeat today—or would approach with greater nuance.

“I believe in maturity. I believe in learning,” Oduro reflected. “When I was in class five, what I was taught was different from what I know now. Life has taught me new lessons, and with that comes change.” Known for her bold, often controversial counsel to Ghanaian women on relationships and life choices, Oduro faced criticism in earlier years for views some labeled “regressive” or out of touch. Critics questioned her advocacy for unconventional relationship dynamics, arguing that her advice sometimes clashed with evolving societal values.

Now, however, Oduro emphasizes the value of lived experience. “Some of the things I said back then, I wouldn’t say now. I’d find a better way to address them,” she explained. “Until you go through certain situations or take time to truly understand them, you can’t grasp their complexity. Only a fool refuses to grow—and I choose growth.”

Her introspection comes amid a deeply personal milestone: the formal announcement of her divorce from Apostle Oduro, her estranged husband of over two decades. Earlier this week, Apostle Oduro revealed that the pair had been separated for three years, with reconciliation attempts proving unsuccessful. While Charlotte Oduro has yet to comment publicly on the divorce, the revelation adds context to her recent reflections on transformation and self-awareness.

Throughout her career, Oduro’s blunt style polarized audiences. While some praised her for challenging traditional norms, others accused her of promoting impractical or harmful ideologies. Her latest remarks suggest a conscious effort to balance candor with empathy. “Back then, my approach was sharp, direct—maybe too heated,” she conceded. “Today, I’d choose different words, because I understand better how these issues affect real lives.”

The counselor’s evolution has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters applaud her humility, calling it a rare display of accountability in public figures. Skeptics, however, question whether her changed stance is genuine or merely a strategic pivot. Still, Oduro insists her journey is rooted in sincere growth. “Life isn’t static. If we don’t adapt, we stagnate,” she said.

As Oduro navigates this new chapter—both personally and professionally—her story underscores a universal truth: growth often comes from confronting past missteps. For a figure once defined by unwavering certainty, her willingness to embrace change may yet redefine her legacy. In her own words: “Experience is the greatest teacher. And I’m still learning.”