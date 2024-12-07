Counting Begins as Voting Closes in Ghana’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections

Voting in Ghana’s highly anticipated 2024 general elections officially closed at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, marking the start of the critical ballot-counting process.

More than 18 million eligible voters cast their ballots throughout the day, selecting a new president and electing 276 members of parliament.

The Electoral Commission (EC) provided a midday update, confirming that the election had proceeded largely without incident. According to the EC, the voting process was peaceful, with no major disruptions reported across the country.

Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, took the opportunity to remind officials at polling stations of their duty to conduct themselves lawfully and deliver transparent and accurate results. She underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity of the process, emphasizing that the outcomes must be above reproach.

Thirteen candidates initially entered the race for president, though the death of one candidate left 12 contenders still in the running. In the parliamentary race, 801 candidates are vying for seats.

In order to win the presidency outright, a candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the vote. If no candidate achieves this majority, the two highest-polling candidates will face off in a runoff election.

This year’s election marks the ninth general election since Ghana returned to constitutional rule in 1992, underscoring the country’s long-standing commitment to democratic governance.

As the votes are now being counted, all eyes are on the outcome, with anticipation growing regarding who will emerge victorious in both the presidential and parliamentary contests.