Counting of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections has started in all 5,089 polling centres across the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Ashanti has a voter population of 2,885,419, the second highest – coming only after Greater Accra.

Voting, which began at 0700 hours was generally peaceful and smooth with no reported nasty incident.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, and Brigadier-General Joseph Aphour, General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, both applauded the people for the comportment and peaceful conduct of the election.

Some of the voters also praised the Electoral Commission (EC) for the measures and systems put in place that reduced delays at polling centres.

The outcome of the election is expected to be ready within 24 hours.