Country-specific measures on global COVID-19 situation to be released

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) would soon announce the country-specific measures to tame the spread of COVID-19 as cases increase in China and other countries.

According to the GHS, this situation, looking at the decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three (3) months, is precarious.

In a press release dated January 1, 2023, the Ghana Health Service noted that Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

The Service is therefore taking the needed steps to ensure the situation does not get out of hand.

“This situation calls for tightening and reviewing of existing measures to avert further outbreaks. Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders. We will shortly come out with our country specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19, especially with respect to importation,” the Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye assured in the release.

The Service encouraged all Ghanaians who have not availed themselves for the COVID-l9 vaccination to do so.

“Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection” the GHS urged.