Coup: AG Pleads With Court To Cage Barker-Vormawor

Ghana’s Attorney General, Mr Godfred Dame has asked the Tema High Court to refuse the bail application of #FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor because the youth activist, who is standing trial for treason felony after threatening a coup on social media in connection with the e-levy, has been uncooperative with the investigators.

The Minister of Justice, in a document to the court on Thursday, 10 March 2022 said the Cambridge PhD student, who has been in detention for about a month, is a flight risk.

The lawyer was reportedly rushed to the hospital recently after taking ill and put in a bail application through his lawyers.

According to Mr Dame, Mr Barker-Vormawor has defied some court orders issued against him with regard to the investigation, thus, must not be granted bail.

He said in addition to refusing the investigators access to his mobile phone as ordered by the court, the accused person has also refused to disclose his place of abode in Ghana for a search to be conducted, despite the court having granted a warrant for that purpose.

For those reasons, the AG argues that it would be untenable to grant Mr Barker-Vormawor bail.

“That, having regard to the nature of the offence and the punishment which conviction will entail, the applicant, a person with no fixed place of abode in Ghana is not likely to appear to stand trial if granted bail”, Mr Dame said.

The court could not hear the bail application on Thursday since the lawyers of the accused person said they had just received the AG’s document.