Coup Mongering Unhealthy For Our Development – National House of Chiefs

The National House of Chiefs (NHC) has condemned the recent calls by some people for a military takeover of government.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the House, said democratic and constitutional government, irrespective of the form, nature and composition, was the most preferred choice for majority of the people.

Speaking at the ordinary meeting of the House in Kumasi, he said despite the shortcomings and the imperfections that might be associated with democratic governance, the positive effects of democracy outweighed its weaknesses.

“This concept is the most peaceful and the most convenient process of changing or maintaining government through the ballot box, ” he stated.

Additionally, he said the country had witnessed a number of military interventions in its chequered political history.

This did not properly address the political and socio-economic aspirations of the country.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi said that the democratic governance of the country had been the admiration of many countries in the sub – region and beyond and must be maintained.

The president also mentioned that the only mandated institution with the power and authority to interpret constitutional provisions was the supreme court of law.

Therefore, Parliamentarians must uphold and respect the judgement of the court to guide them in the absence of a substantive speaker.

Furthermore, the President of the NHC called on world leaders to as a matter of necessity, resolve to negotiations to finding lasting solutions to the impasse in Russia and Ukraine.

On the Bawku conflict, Ogyeahoho Gyebi called for an end to the intermittent outbreaks of violence in the traditional area and its environs.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Military High Command to collaborate to maintain law and order in the area.

He also commended the IGP for weeding out bad nuts in the Police Service.

The recent attack on bullion drivers which some police personnel have been implicated must be a thing of the past, he said.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi advised Transport Unions and the Road Safety Commission to educate drivers on the need to be extra careful to reduce the recent spate of carnage on the roads.