Coup: Oliver Vormawor’s Bail Application To Be Heard Today

The High Court in Tema will today, Thursday, 10 March 2022, hear the bail application by #FixTheCountry movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The lawyers for the convener filed the application for bail at the Tema High Court after the Supreme Court struck out a case brought before.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s (AG) office has opposed Mr Barker-Vormawor’s bail application.

The AG’s office opposed the bail application on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 while making reference to a series of screenshots of Mr Barker-Vormawor’s social media posts.

This comes on the heels of the conduct of a search of the Convener’s home and workplace as well the homes of his family and friends and other places pointed to by the Police intelligence.

The convener was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, 3 March 2022 after taking ill.

The lawyer and activist, who is being detained for threatening a coup over the controversial e-levy, was rushed to the Police Hospital.

A few weeks ago, the Cambridge PhD student was sacked from the Ashaiman District Court during his second appearance after engaging the judge in a heated argument when the court sought to clarify from his lawyer about his application seeking the court’s jurisdiction on personal liberty.