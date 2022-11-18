Couple builds Accident, Emergency Centre for Wiawso Government Hospital

A couple, resident at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region, has handed over an ultra–modern Accident and Emergency Centre to the Wiawso Government Hospital.

The 40-bed capacity building, comprising doctors and nurses changing rooms, males and females’ recovery wards, pharmacy, triage and washrooms, was solely funded by Mr and Mrs Ramus Kwofie.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the commissioning, Mr Kwofie, also the Chief Executive Officer for the Raycof Group of Companies, said he and the wife were moved by the poor state of the facility during a visit some years back.

He said they saw people in critical condition receiving treatment on the bare floor on the veranda, while others were lying on benches.

“The sight did not go down well with us, hence the decision to put up the edifice when the hospital management team approached us to support them with cement for the construction of an emergency centre,” he said.

The philanthropist used the occasion to appeal to people from the area both home and abroad to support the hospital as the Government alone could not do it.

Mr Kwofie commended Col. Anthony Aduhene (Rtd), for donating a monitor to the facility, and Kwabena Boison who helped to clear the land, as well as the staff for their cooperation.

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Western North Regional Director of Health Services, expressed her profound gratitude to the couple for the facility, which would enhance health care delivery in the region.

She called on other corporate institutions to emulate the gesture of the Kwofie Family to ensure quality health care for the people.

Mr Louis Owusu Agyapong, the Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, commended the couple for the facility to replace the over 30 years old centre, which could take only four patients at a time.

He charged the management to maintain it regularly so it could last longer.

Nana Elluo Panyin III, Kyedomhene for the Wiawso Traditional Council, who represented the Wiawso paramount chief, pledged the Council’s commitment to expanding facilities at the Hospital.

Dr Jonathan Mensah, Medical Director at the Hospital, said the facility had come at the right time and that it would be used immediately.

He appealed to other health professionals, especially specialists, to accept postings to the Wiawso Government Hospital as management was ever ready to support them to make them comfortable.