Couples urged to cultivate healthy relationships

Prophet Olabisi Adamu, a distinguished ordained prophet of God, a life coach, and the visionary Creative Director behind Pro Thirty One Designs in Nigeria, has advised couples on how to maintain healthy relationships.

In a viral video, she speaks on correcting one’s spouse in love, by using kind language. According to her, the essence of correction lies not only in the message being conveyed but equally in the manner of its delivery.

She highlights that our communication should be an embodiment of kindness and temperance, even in the face of disagreements or conflicts.

Drawing parallels between our actions and the divine, the prophet encourages couples to emulate the way God corrects humanity—with unwavering love. J

Just as God corrects with the intention of guiding us towards a better path, couples should approach correction with a similar motivation.

According to her ,tt’s not about asserting authority or superiority, but about nurturing growth and understanding.

In the realm of marriage, Prophet Olabisi Adamu’s teachings come alive with profound significance. She emphasizes that kindness extended to outsiders should never wane when interacting with our life partners. Instead, it should flourish into an unwavering respect and gentleness.

She again urges couples to respect each other, adding that you cannot be kind to others and be rude to your husband.